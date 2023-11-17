Can not show all the bookmark on the bookmark bar
When I organized my bookmarks, I found that I could only select one folder to display in the bookmark bar and could not put all bookmark folders on it. At this point my bookmarks bar is blank when I select all bookmarks.![alt text]( image url)
in the newest release version
DoctorG Ambassador
@uniquezyg You need to select bookmark main folder in Settings → Bookmarks → Select Bookmark Bar Folder and activate "Show Bookmark Bar".
DoctorG Ambassador
@uniquezyg A fix could be like this:
Open Bookmakr Manager (Ctrl+B)
Add a empty bookmark folder on top of list
In right property pane activate "Bookmark Bar"
Delete the new empty folder
Then all bookmarks should appear in bar.
@DoctorG
I do this like you said , I create a empty folder and now it has two empty folder which I can not delete.
I also can not fix it because when I choose one of the two folders ,the bookmarks bar also empty. ![alt text]( image url)
@DoctorG I am sorry , you are right.
the two empty folder is in a folder not in root folder. I just find them and delete them, the magic thing appear.
very thanks!!
DoctorG Ambassador
@uniquezyg Ah, it works now for you. Fine.
Congrats.