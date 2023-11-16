download from vivaldi to linux terminal
downloaded xeroxoffice driver for versalink printer in vivaldi downloads. How do i get it from there to the linux terminal?
linux mint cinnamon victoria is my version
DoctorG Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 Open Terminal shell
Command to go to downloads folder:
cd ~/Downloads
Do you need help to install the driver?
i get this > and a square box outlined in white
so then i typed in sudo apt install dfn XeroxOfficev5Pkg-Linuxi686 (more numbers and left them off)---??????if should have or not
and then it goes back to a blank line
yes i need help installing my downloaded file from xerox to the ctrl+alt+t area with the proper codes
further complicating the matter is the downloaded file in vivaldi is on screen 2 and the terminal is on screen 1
DoctorG Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 said in download from vivaldi to linux terminal:
XeroxOfficev5Pkg-Linuxi686
I guess sonething like:
sudo dpkg -i XeroxOfficev5Pkg-Linuxi686-5.20.661.4684.deb
When you are in downloads folder
just enter
sudo dpkg -i XeroxOfficev5Pkg
Hit Tab key and filename will be completed
Hit Return to start install.
wrong guess
cd`/downloads
sudo apt intall dnf XeroxOfficev5Pkg-Linuxi686
sudo dpkg -i XeroxOfficev5Pkg-Linuxi686-5.20.661.4684.deb
sudo dpkg -i Xeroxofficev5Pkg
grin...b3
after what i typed and the above is what i got!!!!!!
DoctorG Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 said in download from vivaldi to linux terminal:
cd`/downloads
Try this
cd $HOME/Downloads
cd`/downloads
sudo apt intall dnf XeroxOfficev5Pkg-Linuxi686
sudo dpkg -i XeroxOfficev5Pkg-Linuxi686-5.20.661.4684.deb
sudo dpkg -i Xeroxofficev5Pkg
below typed on a blank line
cd $Home/downloads
sudo apt install dnf XeroxOfficev5Pkg-Linuxi686-5.20.661.4864.deb
DoctorG Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 Which command fails?
This is what i am seeing:
$ cd`/downloads
sudo apt intall dnf XeroxOfficev5Pkg-Linuxi686
sudo dpkg -i XeroxOfficev5Pkg-Linuxi686-5.20.661.4684.deb
sudo dpkg -i Xeroxofficev5Pkg
cd $Home/downloads
sudo apt install dnf XeroxOfficev5Pkg-Linuxi686-5.20.661.4864.deb
and it really does not look anything has failed per se. Another dumb question--how would i know the printer is fixed by just the above?
just went over to the printer, libre office and tried to print a .odt letter......
I still get the same trash at the top, one line, that i was getting a week ago. It isn't working despite the steps above, IF THEY ARE ALSO WORKING??????