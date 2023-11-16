Geforce Now keeps running in background
-
Hi - I gave a try to Geforce Now the other day and since then, I keep getting notifications saying that play.geforcenow.com site has been updated even though the tab has been closed and the browser (and PC) restarted.
I know I could disable the notifications but I actually want to kill the service instead. Does anyone know how to proceed? Has Vivaldi some kind of task manager to see what's running in the background? Thanks!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@thobonho I guess a webpage has regeistred a notification.
Open vivaldi://serviceworker-internals , Hit "Unregister" for listed getforcenow,com.
Should get rid of that.
-
@DoctorG Thanks, it worked! I finally got rid of those nasty notifications
It would be nice to add vivaldi://serviceworker-internals in the bookmarks
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@thobonho said in Geforce Now keeps running in background:
It would be nice to add vivaldi://serviceworker-internals in the bookmarks
You can do that yourself. See https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmark-manager/#Managing_Bookmarks
I have a bookmark folder with useful links to such internal pages needed for daily work as webdev and tester.
-
@thobonho Not so sure it's enough just to remove the SW. If you have given the site permission to send you notifications, visiting it again will just reinstall the SW.
See:
chrome://settings/content/notifications
It shows what sites have been allowed.
Easiest is probably just to click Site Info (padlock) and toggle the permission to off when visiting the site.
This will set it to blocked unless you choose "Reset", then it will reset to Ask again.
Then go into Vivaldi Settings > Privacy > Default Permissions and set Notifications to Blocked. Problem solved, for ever.