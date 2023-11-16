Undo/redo mail editing weirdness
It seems that Ctrl-Y for undo doesn't work.
Having had the problem that text disappeared in a draft email (Vivaldi on Windows) when selecting some text and then pressing Ctrl-A (which is probably a bug in itself), Ctrl-Z didn't bring this text back.
Did some testing and it appears that writing some text, pressing Ctrl-Z deletes, but Ctrl-Y doesn't bring it back. In fact, the undone text is lost forever.
However, doing these actions through the context menu (right mouse button), does work as expected.
Tested with 6.4.3160.41/Linux, which seems to be the latest version.
Pesala Ambassador
- Ctrl+A will Select All, whether text is currently selected or not.
- Ctrl+Y is for ReDo, which should type one letter at a time, but it does not. That is a bug.
- Ctrl+Z is for Undo, which deletes one letter at a time
- I can confirm that ReDo on the menu works if UnDo was used on the menu.