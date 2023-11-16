It seems that Ctrl-Y for undo doesn't work.

Having had the problem that text disappeared in a draft email (Vivaldi on Windows) when selecting some text and then pressing Ctrl-A (which is probably a bug in itself), Ctrl-Z didn't bring this text back.

Did some testing and it appears that writing some text, pressing Ctrl-Z deletes, but Ctrl-Y doesn't bring it back. In fact, the undone text is lost forever.

However, doing these actions through the context menu (right mouse button), does work as expected.

Tested with 6.4.3160.41/Linux, which seems to be the latest version.