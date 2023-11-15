Vivaldi mail for android
benjamimsilva
What is the best way to read our Vivaldi mail on an Android device? Is there a app?
Thank in advance
Benjamim
Welcome to the forum! Vivaldi on android does not contain a mail component. But any email app you use that supports IMAP and POP3 accounts works with the Vivaldi webmail service. I use BlueMail, another client would be K9 (which may be renamed to Thunderbird soon as they merged activities)
Note that Vivaldi's community email account does not become available to you as a very new community member until you have earned some reputation - see https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/troubleshooting-webmail-issues/#New_account_login_issues
Once you gain access to that service, you can set up your email account in any email client (on the desktop also the one integrated in the desktop Vivaldi browser). If the settings are not auto detected by your email client of choice, find the server settings here https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/setting-up-vivaldi-mail-in-a-mail-client/#Server_settings
edwardp Ambassador
@benjamimsilva Welcome to Vivaldi.
I use FairEmail on Android, it works great. Support is via e-mail and the developer is very responsive.
benjamimsilva
@WildEnte said in Vivaldi mail for android:
K9 (which may be renamed to Thunderbird soon as they merged activities)
Whaaa...? That's news to me (a K9 user). I'm off to check this story out now!