This is really vexing. In order to get the maximum use out of the welcome ability to see open tabs in Vivaldi across two devices (PC/Windows and iPad) I need to install the Roboform extension in Vivaldi on my iPad so that I can use it for log ins when required. Installing this extension has never been a problem in any browser on my PC nor on Safari, the default browser on my iPad. However, all instructions for installing it in Vivaldi on my iPad lead to a dead end. There's no way to access the Chrome Store (I do not have Chrome on my iPad) and no apparent process to add the extension to Vivaldi even though Roboform already exists on my iPad and is in use with Safari. I'd like to make Vivaldi my default browser on the iPad but cannot practically do this until I can attach Roboform and achieve full functionality. Do I have to have Chrome installed on my iPad in order to install this extension in Vivaldi?? It seems odd to have to have two browsers installed in order to get full use of one of them. I am usually adept at this stuff but I am scratching my head here and would appreciate assistance, as I like Vivaldi but I depend on Roboform. Many thanks.