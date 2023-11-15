Missing Back To arrow in top left of the address bar
I am running Windows 10 and have updated to the newest Vivaldi. Recently, I don't know if it happened before or after the latest update, I have lost the Back To arrow in the top left corner. The Go to next page arrow is still there. I'm not computer savvy so maybe I hit a wrong key at some point. Any help would be appreciated.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Doxkid Hover the reload button in address bar and Edit → Customize Roolbar or select Edit → Reset Toolbar to Default.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#Customize_toolbars
Thank you very much DoctorG! I don't know what I did to loose the arrow but your suggestion brought it back!
Pesala Ambassador
@Doxkid Holding down the Ctrl modifier key while dragging toolbar buttons can be used to move them, and will remove them if you drop them away from the toolbar.
- Ctrl+Click on the History Back button will reopen the last closed tab.
- Shift+Click or Long Click will show the list of recently visited pages in the active tab.