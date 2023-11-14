Entering passcode every time i use a stored password (Windows Hello PIN)
AnneCosentino
How do I eliminate having to enter my computer passcode every time I used a stored password?
I can't tell if this is a vivaldi setting or a windows setting.
This is happening on my new computer with Windows 11. It did not happen on my previous computer - also using vivaldi
@AnneCosentino Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
See this post:
Basiscally, go to:
vivaldi://password-manager/settings
And disable Windows Hello.
AnneCosentino
@Pathduck said in entering passcode every time i use a stored password:
vivaldi://password-manager/settings
Thanks! That worked!!
DoctorG Ambassador
OMG! This ugly Hello PIN popup nagging users with a Windows using a MS mail account.