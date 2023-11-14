Give option to select toplevel domain in addressbar
RasheedHolland
For example, the address of this forum is forum.vivaldi.net, but when clicking on the Ctrl key, you can not select only vivaldi.net, that is what I would like to see.
DoctorG Ambassador
You want to shorten URL to domain name but not open?
RasheedHolland
@DoctorG said in Give option to select toplevel domain in addressbar:
You want to shorten URL to domain name but not open?
No, what I'm saying is that let's say you are on blog.lastpass.com, but then you would like to navigate to www.lastpass.com, you can't do it right now. So we should be able to make Vivaldi ignore the blog. part and instead go directly to the www. address.
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland Ah, i understand now. Yes, such is missing.
+1 I support this.