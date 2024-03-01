Constant logging out of accounts after closing browser (checked that cookies settings were on to allow all) and general issues signing into some accounts since newest update.

Since this newest Vivaldi update I've been logged out of all my accounts every time I close the browser, I've seen in previous forum posts that it all depends on cookies being saved or not and have since checked that my "accept cookies" and "third-party cookies" are set to "all" and "allow all" respectively but it has not made any difference. I've also just in general been having issues logging into accounts on Vivaldi specifically my second Gmail acct and my Vivaldi account when I was initially trying to post on the forum (I've instead resorted to using google chrome to post here).