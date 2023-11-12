No audio on dictionary.com for me
When I go to dictionary.com and try to hear the word that is pronounced, I am not able to hear anything using Vivaldi (Snapshot 6.4.3160.38). For instance, when I click on this link https://www.dictionary.com/browse/chartist , and then click on the speaker icon, I do not hear anything, even though the site is working properly in another browser. I did turn off my adblocker, thinking that might be it, but still no luck.
Any suggestions?
@paulri Works here.
- Check for site permissions (padlock icon in urlbar) and see if Sound is enabled.
- Try in guest mode (to exclude an extension issue)
Enabling sound & autoplay didn't work, but guest mode does. So I'll work on identifying the guilty extension.
Thanks! I never knew vivaldi had a guest mode. That is convenient to know, for troubleshooting.
EDIT: Found it. It is Disable HTML5 Autoplay. I'll see how to disable it for this site only.
