How can i disable the close browser button
How can i disable the close browser button (Not the tab close button(s)).
This is specifically for a windows, desktop browser.
Thanks
@blinkok The button might be disabled with a css mod but as I presume you need it to avoid accidental closing, just enable these two in settings:
Unfortunatly I need the css mod. I'm sorry, I should have mentioned that.
@blinkok This should be sufficent
.window-close {display:none;}
(native window under appearence have to be unchecked)
Superb! Thank you very much. I really appreciate it!
Is there anyway to disable the button when you start vivaldi using the vivaldi --app="url" command?
@blinkok I guess not, in this case. When using url parameter the browser is opened as a regular app and thus the buttons are generated by windows. You might be able to hide in some other ways, like this (untested):
https://www.ilovefreesoftware.com/15/tutorial/hide-close-button-any-application-in-windows-10.html
I just wanted to say thanks for your help, I really appreciate you taking the time.
I did get it working in a fashion;
- Using settings i removed the address bar and disabled tabs
- I used your css code to disable the close/'maximize buttons
- I started vivaldi using the window-size switch vivaldi --window-size=800,800 url
I do have a couple more questions;
Do you know of a way to disable the vivaldi button?
Is there a reference for vivaldi css?
Searching i found;
button.vivaldi { display: none !important; }
I am still interested in finding a reference document for the css for vivaldi
barbudo2005
This is your reference document for the css for Vivaldi: DevTools
And you get to it by using the inspect command from the context menu on a part of the Vivaldi UI:
Great! Thank you very much. I appreciate it
barbudo2005
As long as you have not introduced your own modifications to the UI (through custom.css), it will show you what is in the common.css file, which is nothing else than the Vivaldi UI.