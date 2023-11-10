Unsolved Splunk reporting "Using an outdated operating system and software " due to Vivaldi Chrome 118.0.0 version
RobertoNunez
Hi Folks,
Here is an strange error that Splunk reports when using specific application with Vivaldi:
"Below is the user-agent string that triggered the alert:
Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 8.0.0; SM-G965F Build/R16NW) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36
Using an outdated operating system and software on the network introduces a significant risk to your personal information security and that of the company. Malicious attacks on vulnerable browser software are prevalent.
Please take time to upgrade your Samsung SM-G965F to a newer, supported version of Android."
I'm using Vivaldi on Lenovo with a Fedora v38; however, the Splunk agent detects my machine as Samsung SM-G965F running an older Chrome/118.0.0.0 Mobile version.
Is this Chrome version as old as Splunk reports? If so, is there any ETA for when Vivaldi will upgrade it?
@RobertoNunez Hi, this is the UA used by web panels in mobile mode.
Please read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/web-panels/
@RobertoNunez said in Splunk reporting "Using an outdated operating system and software " due to Vivaldi Chrome 118.0.0 version:
Android 8.0.0
Please take time to upgrade your Samsung SM-G965F to a newer, supported version of Android.
Isn't Android currently at version 14?