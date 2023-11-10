Hi Folks,

Here is an strange error that Splunk reports when using specific application with Vivaldi:

"Below is the user-agent string that triggered the alert:

Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 8.0.0; SM-G965F Build/R16NW) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36

Using an outdated operating system and software on the network introduces a significant risk to your personal information security and that of the company. Malicious attacks on vulnerable browser software are prevalent.

Please take time to upgrade your Samsung SM-G965F to a newer, supported version of Android."

I'm using Vivaldi on Lenovo with a Fedora v38; however, the Splunk agent detects my machine as Samsung SM-G965F running an older Chrome/118.0.0.0 Mobile version.

Is this Chrome version as old as Splunk reports? If so, is there any ETA for when Vivaldi will upgrade it?

Best,

Me