Having 200 speed dials strikes me as kind of a terrible idea, but if I were in your shoes, I would search bookmarks in the panel rather than in the speed dial page.

That said, you might want to submit a feature request for a "search of speed dial page" feature. It would be kewl to have.

Until that arrives, you can re-enable the navbar at the top of the speed dial page, click "Bookmarks" in that, and search for what you want.