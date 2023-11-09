Search bar in Speed Dial page
Hello! I have 19 rows in 10 columns of links in Speed Dial page.
I need a search box here, so I can easily find the folders and links I have saved.
Ctrl+F didn't work here.
Thank you!
Having 200 speed dials strikes me as kind of a terrible idea, but if I were in your shoes, I would search bookmarks in the panel rather than in the speed dial page.
That said, you might want to submit a feature request for a "search of speed dial page" feature. It would be kewl to have.
Until that arrives, you can re-enable the navbar at the top of the speed dial page, click "Bookmarks" in that, and search for what you want.
Pesala Ambassador
@bobooo Each to his own, but to me Speed Dial means a button that you can press relying solely on muscle memory, without needing to search. If you need to search for a bookmark then you should be using the Bookmark Panel.
Telephones typically have just ten of them.
Monitors certainly allow for more than ten Speed Dial Buttons on the Start Page, but if you have to hunt and peck tiny icons with the mouse, or search the page (Find in Page does not work on the Start Page), maybe you should organise your frequently used bookmarks into groups. Vivaldi allows multiple start pages and folders on each of them.
- I keep 20 Speed Dials on my Start Page for websites that I visit daily.
- I have 8 folders and 12 icons on the Bookmark Bar for websites that I visit frequently.
- The rest of my bookmarks are only available from the Bookmark Menu (or Bookmark Tab) since I rarely use them.
Pesala Ambassador
@Pesala I have 41 speed dials. (same as the 41 places used on my Bookmarks Bar.) I can see all of them at once on my StartPage. Hence, the "speed" in "Speed Dial" is still operative. I can see them all, select one of them in a moment, and go to it.
200 "Speed" dials appears to defeat the idea of speed. But that's just me.
Pesala Ambassador
@Ayespy A Chimpanzee could probably cope with 100 without difficulty.
For a monk, twenty is plenty. I think it would be counter-productive for me to have more than 35 (5 columns x 7 rows on my portrait monitor).
@Pesala mine is 7 columns, and on a 27" monitor, that works for me.