Essentially, the local encryption used by Vivaldi and Chromium is for sensitive data like passwords, and they are encrypted using a key connected to, and protected by, your Windows Account and Login Password (or equivalent on other platforms), and is a protection against other accounts on the machine who does not have access to your account. (Additionally, this encryption prevents copying of the data to a different machine.)

Encrypting the rest of the profile against a an attacker that has access to you account (e.g. another user, but particularly malware) is an exercise in futility and a waste of resources. Particularly targeted malware (e.g a keylogger installed by a user you gave access, and hardware versions exists) will be able to intercept any password you enter, and can modify executables to perform such interception. That is the reason why a local attacker with access/control over the machine is not part of most software's threat model.

Encrypted protection of the entire profile can best be accomplished by using an encrypted partition or drive that is protected by your password, which will encrypt the entire filesystem. (Note: this still does not protect you against an attacker that have gotten access to your computer while the drive is mounted.)