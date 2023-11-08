deepl shortcut does not work from time to time in facebook
-
i use the deepl shortcut very often, eg. here to translate this text.
My Shortcut is CtrLShift-u and it is working very good.
But since some days it does not work very good in Facebook.
By writing this text i find out when it does not work:
if answering a Post
the first line will not start Deepl, also there is no Deepl Icon
writing second line
mmmh, no idea where the problem is? sitting in front of the display :-)?
or changes happened in V or in FB.
Very annoying but now i've a workaround, start writing in the second row
-
@VivaRK Hi, there is no "deepl shortcut" in Vivaldi. So I have to assume you're talking about an extension here?
Have you tested this in other browsers?
Have you tried disabling all other extensions if one of those are interfering?
I don't have FB so I can't test.
-
yes, sorry, the DeepL extension.
i tired it with the google translate extension and also a shortcut, that works fine.
so it might be an Deepl problem.