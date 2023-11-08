i use the deepl shortcut very often, eg. here to translate this text.

My Shortcut is CtrLShift-u and it is working very good.

But since some days it does not work very good in Facebook.

By writing this text i find out when it does not work:

if answering a Post

the first line will not start Deepl, also there is no Deepl Icon



writing second line



mmmh, no idea where the problem is? sitting in front of the display :-)?

or changes happened in V or in FB.

Very annoying but now i've a workaround, start writing in the second row