Some videos on Whatsapp not playing
Vivaldi is not playing some videos on Whatsapp, they do play on other browsers and also play when downloaded to computer. OS is Ubuntu 22.04 Unity, Vivaldi details as follows: Vivaldi 6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision 5f5f4f3f77914abe3f457c711cf1ebf00d5681ff OS Linux JavaScript V8 11.8.172.17 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=compiz-2068-jan-ESPRIMO-E5731-/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable-1_TIME144650 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/jan/.config/vivaldi/Default Variations Seed Type Safe
DoctorG Ambassador
@Langjan Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Perhaps a ad blocker or other extension issue?
Does that happen in a web panel?
After saving such video, can you open it in Vivaldi with File → Open?
And what is shown if you open in next tab this
vivaldi://media-internalsafter you tried to play the video?
Please click on the blue listed bar, copy the shown player content and paste where between two lines
```
paste here the text
```
into a code block.