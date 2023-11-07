@Blisset Is this in a web panel? If so you have to set it to run in desktop mode.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/web-panels/

If not a web panel, I have no idea, there's no option for it - sites should always open in Desktop mode. Unless you're running a very small window then some sites might send you to the mobile "view".

Or possibly, you have some extension that messes with this.

Please do the troubleshooting steps:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/