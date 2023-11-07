Vivaldi show mobile version only. How to force Desktop version of a website?
Hi, how can I force a desktop version of a website?
I use Vivaldi for Windows 11, when I go to "www.facebook.com" Vivaldi switch automatically to "m.facebook.com" and show mobile version of website.
I tried to delete cookies and history, but Vivaldi always switch to mobile version.
How can I solve this bug?
Thank you
@Blisset
Hi, I guess you don't work in maximized window, depends on your display resolution and the window size, page switch to mobile.
Cheers, mib
I work on maximized window, my display resolution is 4K, 3840x2160 pixel.
Is there a way to force desktop version of facebook website?
@Blisset Is this in a web panel? If so you have to set it to run in desktop mode.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/web-panels/
If not a web panel, I have no idea, there's no option for it - sites should always open in Desktop mode. Unless you're running a very small window then some sites might send you to the mobile "view".
Or possibly, you have some extension that messes with this.
Please do the troubleshooting steps:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
No, it's not a web panel. Facebook website always opens in mobile mode.
I think it depends on the synchronization with Vivaldi for Android on my smartphone.
How can I reset "website settings" only on my Vivaldi profile?
@Blisset There is no "reset website settings" option.
Try the troubleshooting.
@Blisset
I sync with my Android devices, this must be something different.
Imagine how many user do this using Facebook, you are the first user report this issue.
To be honest I have no idea but ...
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin with Guest view or if I open new profile facebook opens in desktop mode. So I must create a new Vivaldi account because old account forces Vivaldi to open Facebook in mobile mode only.
Why don't you add a feature to switch mobile/desktop mode in Website settings as in Vivaldi for Android?
@Blisset This has nothing to do with your Vivaldi account.
The troubleshooting steps include disabling all extensions. Do that, close all Facebook tabs, clear cache+cookies and restart the browser.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Blisset
Something in your profile does this, I bet an extension, this can happen after an update of Vivaldi or the extension.
We all are just user here, we can do nothing except help each other.
@Pathduck OK. I solved. It was an extension that forced facebook website in mobile version. If I disable the extension all works good.
The extension is "Sidegram - Web Client for Instagram"
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/sidegram-web-client-for-i/cfegchignldpfnjpodhcklmgleaoanhi