Feature request -
Different Panel Toolbar configurations for different windows - or - alternately, allow to toggle Panel Toolbar on/off and set that configuration at the window level (per window).
What I'm trying to achieve:
The email in it's own window, with
little to no toolbar items.
mib3berlin
@Shoham
Hi, email is only working in the first window.
Check out the new workspace feature, each workspace is more or less a window.
Except for multi display setups it work really well.
Cheers, mib
@Shoham In the meanwhile you can do a new profile for mail and customize as you wish.