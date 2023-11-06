@GaryF For some reason that makes little sense to me, in Vivaldi the search fields on the address bar and Start Page are independent of the Default Search Engine setting.

The Default engine is basically just what gets used for the url field searches. Personally I only use the url field for searching anyway, and I don't show the other search fields, so no problems for me with that

Click the icon on the left in the field, a dropdown will let you choose the engine. As long as "Keep Last Selected" is enabled, it will stay with that one.

Also you can of course just delete search engines - but be warned they will be back on updates sometimes.