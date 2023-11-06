DuckDuckGo won't quack off
So to support Vivaldi I used Duckduckgo for a few weeks but, sorry, it's dire. Awful. Useless. However that would not be an issue if I could easily reset default search to be google again but no: it's not having it.
I upload this screenshot to show everything in the search section of settings points to google. But all I get if I open a tab is...
Can anyone help please?
Pesala Ambassador
@GaryF See Settings, Search:Show Search Field on Speed Dial
Keep Last Selected Search Engine
You can delete DDG entirely from the list of available Search Engines.
Google is not recommended due to privacy concerns. Try Ecosia or some other engine that respects your privacy.
@Pesala Hi
All that is done. It makes no difference
@GaryF For some reason that makes little sense to me, in Vivaldi the search fields on the address bar and Start Page are independent of the Default Search Engine setting.
The Default engine is basically just what gets used for the url field searches. Personally I only use the url field for searching anyway, and I don't show the other search fields, so no problems for me with that
Click the icon on the left in the field, a dropdown will let you choose the engine. As long as "Keep Last Selected" is enabled, it will stay with that one.
Also you can of course just delete search engines - but be warned they will be back on updates sometimes.
@Pathduck I only use URL field for searching. I know there's another small field to the right of it but I never use that. I'm not even sure what it's for.
I ended up deleting Duckduckgo. It was the only thing that worked.
Vivaldi is becoming more like an operating system than a browser