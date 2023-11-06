Reopen last session tabs… am I missing it?
NoncarbonatedClack
Just installed Vivaldi for iOS, been using it on android and desktop for years now.
Am I missing the “reopen tabs from last session” setting? Or is it not there?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi on iOS is always opened with tabs you left open last time.
If you're looking for recently closed tabs, open the Tab Switcher (square with a number in it in the bottom right corner) and open to the rightmost view with a trashcan icon.
For tabs you have open on other devices go to the view with the cloud icon.
NoncarbonatedClack
In my case, it’s just reopening to the speed dial, rather than the last session.
@NoncarbonatedClack after some time it seems a speed dial tab will open when Vivaldi is relaunched, but the previously opened tabs should still be there as well, at least they are in my case.