This only seems to happening on youtube but when I full screen a video, it is not as fast as other videos as other browsers. (it does some weird resizing before it actually full screens) but the other thing is that when youtube videos are full screened, the black bars become transparent and show the background image of the theme I'm using



The background image I'm using for the theme is the windows 11 wallpaper. You can see the video controls are smaller and the black bar is gone.

This is what I want it to look like (firefox)



There are black bars and the title and video controls are in those black bars instead of on top of the video

Is there a way to stop Vivaldi to stop messing with youtube full screening?