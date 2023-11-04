Youtube video black bars are transparent (Edit: Audio extensions bug)
This only seems to happening on youtube but when I full screen a video, it is not as fast as other videos as other browsers. (it does some weird resizing before it actually full screens) but the other thing is that when youtube videos are full screened, the black bars become transparent and show the background image of the theme I'm using
The background image I'm using for the theme is the windows 11 wallpaper. You can see the video controls are smaller and the black bar is gone.
This is what I want it to look like (firefox)
There are black bars and the title and video controls are in those black bars instead of on top of the video
Is there a way to stop Vivaldi to stop messing with youtube full screening?
@MrCheese
Hi, I never saw this on my systems.
I guess it is a Vivaldi/GPU/driver issue, you can test this with disabling hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages > restart Vivaldi.
There is no difference in performance between Edge and Vivaldi, for example but this is a different issue.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Thanks for the reply, but this did not solve it but it did lead me to problem! I am using an extension called Ears Audio Toolkit to boost audio from videos and using this is what cause it. Thank you!
But is there a way I can still use the extension without breaking youtube? I have the extension on opera gx and it didn't seem to have this problem or will I have to get another audio extension.
Edit: I have just tried other audio extension and they all cause this problem, seems to be a bug
@MrCheese
Do you meant this one?
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/ears-bass-boost-eq-any-au/nfdfiepdkbnoanddpianalelglmfooik
I made a quick test, no issues but I am on Linux at moment, I can test later on Windows 11.
It could be a bug, Vivaldi use it's own UI, no other Chromium browser does this.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Yep, that's the extension, but other audio boosting extensions also cause the bug.
Here's the Vivaldi version I'm using (Windows 11): 6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Thank you for helping
@MrCheese
Hm, I cant reproduce this on Windows 11 either.
I use a more or less clean profile, only this extension, maybe another extension interfere here.
You can try to disable all other, restart Vivaldi and test but the real world test is a second profile.
Can you check with the standard theme?
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin
I just tried using a the default dark theme: Didn't work
Disabled all other extensions besides the audio one and restarting: Didn't work
Also for the extension, it doesn't start working until you click on the extension to start it. So maybe it didn't cause the bug for you because maybe didn't start yet.
And if it does start causing the bug for you, if you press 'stop EQing this tab' the bug will be gone so I have a good feeling its the audio extensions that are causing the bug
@MrCheese
Okay, I play a bit with the equalizer to make sure it is running and this is the left down corner of my screen:
We have to wait for another user if he/she can reproduce it.
It make no sense to report this to the bug tracker, I am a Vivaldi tester and if two or more developer or tester cant reproduce a report it gets closed.
@mib3berlin Hmm, then it might just might be my machine ( Surface pro 8 )
Just out of curiosity, does it seem slower to full screen when the extension is on?
mib3berlin
@MrCheese
No but there is an issue if I leave full screen, Vivaldi end in the status you can reach with F11.
If I hit F11 it is windowed, it is not at max size, really strange.
I don't know the English work.
I have to leave Windows now, one hour a day is enough.
Tomorrow I can test on my AMD system.
@mib3berlin Thank you for helping me trouble shoot, have a good day!