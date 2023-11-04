Facebook Marketplace listings blocked
I can't find any other mention of this, so maybe it's just me? I can access Facebook Marketplace, but once I click on a listing, the whole window is blank except for the X in the top left corner. It's been a few months since I was on there through Vivaldi, but I've never had this problem before. Switching it to block trackers only fixes the problem.
Any ideas? Thanks
@scampbll said in Facebook Marketplace listings blocked:
Switching it to block trackers only fixes the problem.
Then keep it to block trackers only.
Adblocking breaks some web sites, just the way it is.
You could spend some time figuring out what blocklist is causing the issue, then report a bug to the list maintainers, usually these are on Github, except DDG Tracker Radar which is controlled by DDG.
Or selectively disable some blocklists until you find which list is causing the issue.
There is nothing Vivaldi can do, they do not control the blocklist rules.