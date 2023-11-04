@scampbll said in Facebook Marketplace listings blocked:

Switching it to block trackers only fixes the problem.

Then keep it to block trackers only.

Adblocking breaks some web sites, just the way it is.

You could spend some time figuring out what blocklist is causing the issue, then report a bug to the list maintainers, usually these are on Github, except DDG Tracker Radar which is controlled by DDG.

Or selectively disable some blocklists until you find which list is causing the issue.

There is nothing Vivaldi can do, they do not control the blocklist rules.