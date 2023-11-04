I can't browse bookmarks tree when I edit a bookmark
When I add a new bookmark in android Vivaldi and tap edit to select the correct folder I can"t navigate over the tree, only appears the three first folders and is imposible to scroll to select other folders.
While if after add the bookmark I go to bookmarks and I select the bookmark I can move it over the full tree withouth problems.
Someone has the same issue or is only mine?
Thanks
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We will be releasing an update to Vivaldi on Android soon, which introduces some changes to the bookmark dialog. The issue you're currently encountering should no longer be there in the new version.