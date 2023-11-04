TLDR: Moving tabs between virtual desktops is kind of clunky, and I'd like to just be able to cut/copy tabs in one virtual desktop, switch to the destination virtual desktop, and then paste my tabs there.

Non-TLDR version for more detail:

I have multiple virtual desktops, and Vivaldi open in most of these. When I want to move tabs between virtual desktops, I have to:

Drag the tabs out the origin window, which takes a while on my crappy PC because Vivaldi has to launch a new window to put the tabs into Move the newly created window to the destination desktop Resize the window so that I can drag-and-drop the tabs into the destination window without the new window covering up the destination window Drag-and-drop the tabs into the new window, which is kind of finicky and sometimes the tabs insist on staying in the new window instead of joining the destination window.

I think that this is a pretty difficult way of doing a simple task, and I'd love to just be able to Ctrl+X, switch to other desktop, then Ctrl+V instead of doing all the stuff I just listed. I'd say that having a "Cut", "Copy" and "Paste" option in the menu for right-clicking a tab and also configurable shortcuts for "Cut tab", "Copy tab" and "Paste tab" would be a pretty good way of implementing this.

And I thought I'd throw in the Ctrl+C in there as well because some people might want to quickly duplicate tabs across virtual desktops.

Thank you!