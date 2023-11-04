AdBlock- Android Only!
I used to get 100% on the github adblock test on Vivaldi PC with UBlock on.
But, I've tried lots of filters on the android app and here's the issues I came across.
It's hard for users non familiar with filter lists to achieve good block, possible but time consuming. So people would opt for the other browser which support extension.
Inbuilt adblock seems to be compatible with only some kinds of filter lists (or syntaxes?) I really don't know much regarding this so won't comment.
-Lots of trial and error required to ad filter lists and some of them even stop working sometimes.
100% adblock doesn't seem to be possible with the inbuilt adblocker for some reason even though I use the same filter on pc, on other android apps and adguard.
googleadservice is not blocked, and also dynamic ad.
This maybe an error on my part but still
Some of the lists even though they work completely freezes vivaldi. For ex: oisd big and nsfw filters
- Speaking of nsfw, some of the nsfw ads (game ads, people near you ads etc etc) weren't blocked on nsfw sites when I was testing on Vivaldi
That's all. As for the fix, I think it would be providing with custom list that blocks all ads while keeping vivaldi usable. Or extension support.
I understand the problem of providing extension support, might be hard on the team.
But, a big thanks to vivaldi team for their browser. I've used a lot of browsers and ended up coming back to vivaldi.
The user experience has been good but it could be made so much better with good adblocker support.
That's all
@AbhiSR03 Vivaldi doesn't make the lists, only use them and some may have incompatible syntax, so better stick with the default, if possible. Also 100% of blocking ads is simply not possible without breaking something, and using a lot of lists may things even worse (see crashes). Also, extension support won't happen, sadly.
@AbhiSR03, on Android I use InviZible Pro with it's DNScrypt Proxy on by default. This also blocks most of the ads online (also NSFW, depending on the DNS server which you select in the app) and even in the installed apps.
On Desktop no problems with the Vivaldi blockers default filter lists + the lists to block Cookie popups
https://secure.fanboy.co.nz/fanboy-cookiemonster.txt
https://www.i-dont-care-about-cookies.eu/abp/
apart also the Canvas Blocker extension (fingerprint protection)
@Catweazle Yes, I've tried VPN and DNS blocking before although I don't really know the difference between them. But I prefered a non-vpn blocker because sometimes one of the apps I use, wouldn't load the media at all because of the adblock (I had used AdGuard)
Will use IZP and see if it helps. Thank you:)
@Hadden89 Agreed but the thing is, I get 97% on UBlock kiwi, without much noticable break in sites. Except that some take time to load (eg: manga sites) but articles load fast enough without all the ads.
Vivaldi could do better is what I'd like to say. Also, I meant they could add inbuilt lists like brave did, not create their own list haha
@AbhiSR03, InVizible Pro use the Proxy of DNScrypt, as such it isn't a VPN. What it blocks depends of the DNS server you use, Some block ads or/and NSFW and others don't, I use normally Quad9, also in PC, it's way more private protecting than the one from Google and most time also faster (by Swiss public-benefit, not-for-profit foundation)