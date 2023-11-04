I used to get 100% on the github adblock test on Vivaldi PC with UBlock on.

But, I've tried lots of filters on the android app and here's the issues I came across.

It's hard for users non familiar with filter lists to achieve good block, possible but time consuming. So people would opt for the other browser which support extension. Inbuilt adblock seems to be compatible with only some kinds of filter lists (or syntaxes?) I really don't know much regarding this so won't comment.

-Lots of trial and error required to ad filter lists and some of them even stop working sometimes. 100% adblock doesn't seem to be possible with the inbuilt adblocker for some reason even though I use the same filter on pc, on other android apps and adguard.

googleadservice is not blocked, and also dynamic ad.

This maybe an error on my part but still Some of the lists even though they work completely freezes vivaldi. For ex: oisd big and nsfw filters

- Speaking of nsfw, some of the nsfw ads (game ads, people near you ads etc etc) weren't blocked on nsfw sites when I was testing on Vivaldi

That's all. As for the fix, I think it would be providing with custom list that blocks all ads while keeping vivaldi usable. Or extension support.

I understand the problem of providing extension support, might be hard on the team.

But, a big thanks to vivaldi team for their browser. I've used a lot of browsers and ended up coming back to vivaldi.

The user experience has been good but it could be made so much better with good adblocker support.

That's all