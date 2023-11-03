Vivaldi extensions high CPU usage.
HanlonsRazor
As far as I know this behaviour started after the latest update. Whenever Vivaldi is open, even with all tabs hibernated and extensions disabled, Vivaldi-Extensions continuously stresses my CPU.
I tried turning it off and on again (Vivaldi and PC), incognito mode, disabling hardware acceleration, but to no avail. I'll test if the same happens with Vivaldi Snapshot tomorrow (too late in the evening now).
I'm using Manjaro Linux.
@HanlonsRazor Your image makes no sense to me. Your system says it's at 78%, you have two Vivaldi processes using 3.9 and 3.6%. It doesn't add up.
From that image, it's clearly not Vivaldi stressing your CPU.
Use the internal task manager (Shift+ESC, Tools menu) to find what those PIDs are. Given that Vivaldi itself (the "App" process) is an extension process, that's most likely the top one, maybe...
Do you have the Mail/Feeds client enabled? It's been known to use "excessive" CPU on some systems.
mib3berlin
@HanlonsRazor
Hi, check the internal task manager with Shift+Esc which process takes so much CPU.
Some user report the mail/calendar client cause this, you can disable it for a test.
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.41 takes 1-3% CPU idle one my laptop, specs in my signature.
HanlonsRazor
Disabling mail, calendar, feeds has fixed this problem indeed. Thank you.
@HanlonsRazor Good
How many cores on your system? I'm not familiar with the tool you use (btop?), but I'm assuming now this 78% number is per-core CPU load. So the 3.9% is total system CPU use for that process, which is not a lot. The 78% is the percentage accumulated across all cores, so for an 8-core processor the max load is 800%.
When using tools, it's important to understand the numbers they give you.
Of course, you might be on one of those laptop toy PCs and the fans go crazy opening a notepad window
HanlonsRazor
Intel Core i5-13600K: 14 cores (6 performance, 8 efficient)(20 threads). The only relevant percentages were 3.9% and 3.6%, these drop to zero when “mail, calendar, feeds” is disabled.
continuously stresses my CPU
3.9% and 3.6%
Yep very stressful!
HanlonsRazor
Two mostly idle processes/features that continuously take approximately 7.5% of CPU resources combined is significant.