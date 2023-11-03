@HanlonsRazor Your image makes no sense to me. Your system says it's at 78%, you have two Vivaldi processes using 3.9 and 3.6%. It doesn't add up.

From that image, it's clearly not Vivaldi stressing your CPU.

Use the internal task manager (Shift+ESC, Tools menu) to find what those PIDs are. Given that Vivaldi itself (the "App" process) is an extension process, that's most likely the top one, maybe...

Do you have the Mail/Feeds client enabled? It's been known to use "excessive" CPU on some systems.