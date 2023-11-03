Can't access Synology DSM due to CORS error
This is a local NAS (Synology DiskStation) and I can't access the "DiskStation Manager" (web UI). It's just a white page because the UI isn't loaded. See screenshot. The network log tells me there is some "CORS error". But the files all come from "claude-nas:5000", which is just the name of the NAS. It's in my local network, so it's http instead of https.
Sometimes (after restarting Vivaldi) it works. But once I get the blank page it just doesn't work. I can switch to using the local IP address instead of the host name and sometimes that works. But I don't understand the actual problem and how to solve it.
What can I do? I didn't find anything searching the web.
DoctorG Ambassador
@dulcetAirman Let me check, which DSM version?
DoctorG Ambassador
@dulcetAirman Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
dulcetAirman
I now saw that I can just use port 5001, which is https. Maybe that doesn't have this problem.
@DoctorG The version is:
DSM 7.2-64570 Update 1
DoctorG Ambassador
@dulcetAirman I do not see such CORS errors with 7.2.1-69057 Update 1; for admin login my DSM redirects
https://ds216plus:7008/#/signin
@DoctorG It happens after the login too. Sometimes I can't even log in.
Maybe the problem is one of these?
Did you test in a clean profile as told?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Would be helpful to see the actual server response and the request headers as well as any errors from the console.
Save a HAR file and share it, just make sure to clear cache+cookies for the site first.
https://support.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/4408828867098-Generating-a-HAR-file-for-troubleshooting