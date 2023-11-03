This is a local NAS (Synology DiskStation) and I can't access the "DiskStation Manager" (web UI). It's just a white page because the UI isn't loaded. See screenshot. The network log tells me there is some "CORS error". But the files all come from "claude-nas:5000", which is just the name of the NAS. It's in my local network, so it's http instead of https.

Sometimes (after restarting Vivaldi) it works. But once I get the blank page it just doesn't work. I can switch to using the local IP address instead of the host name and sometimes that works. But I don't understand the actual problem and how to solve it.

What can I do? I didn't find anything searching the web.