I know therer are other threads about Youtubes anti-adblock campaign, but this is specific.

At this time it is not possible to use Youtube in Vivaldi while also using uBlock origin. The Adblocker is detected and Youtube denies access to the videos.

The funny thing is: It works flawlessly in Firefox.

Reason: Google restricted the MANIFEST V3 API in Google Chrome (and thus derivatives) and so also massivly restricted the options of adblockers in Chrome. "For security reasons" Google claims, of course it has nothing to do with the fact that Google makes money with ads and also owns Youtube and so has a keen interest their own ads are not blocked.

That is even illegal in the EU and a complaint against Google was already filed.

If you are from the EU you can help by filing your own complaint here: https://forms.dataprotection.ie/contact

So, the solution would be to go the Firefox way, remove the updated MANIFEST V3 API and switch to a less restrictive version that makes uBlock Origin (the last adblocker without commercial interests) work again.

Question to the devs: Is that even possible? Is this on a todo list?

If not I fear I would have to leave Vivaldi in the long term, as hard that would be because of the lots of features I would loose. Until then I most probably will have yet another browser window open in addition to my two Vivaldi profiles: Firefox.