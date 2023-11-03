Youtube and MANIFEST V3 API
I know therer are other threads about Youtubes anti-adblock campaign, but this is specific.
At this time it is not possible to use Youtube in Vivaldi while also using uBlock origin. The Adblocker is detected and Youtube denies access to the videos.
The funny thing is: It works flawlessly in Firefox.
Reason: Google restricted the MANIFEST V3 API in Google Chrome (and thus derivatives) and so also massivly restricted the options of adblockers in Chrome. "For security reasons" Google claims, of course it has nothing to do with the fact that Google makes money with ads and also owns Youtube and so has a keen interest their own ads are not blocked.
That is even illegal in the EU and a complaint against Google was already filed.
If you are from the EU you can help by filing your own complaint here: https://forms.dataprotection.ie/contact
So, the solution would be to go the Firefox way, remove the updated MANIFEST V3 API and switch to a less restrictive version that makes uBlock Origin (the last adblocker without commercial interests) work again.
Question to the devs: Is that even possible? Is this on a todo list?
If not I fear I would have to leave Vivaldi in the long term, as hard that would be because of the lots of features I would loose. Until then I most probably will have yet another browser window open in addition to my two Vivaldi profiles: Firefox.
mib3berlin
@xanathon
Hi, I read not the whole text but I guess this is the statement of the Vivaldi team:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/manifest-v3-webrequest-and-ad-blockers/
Cheers, mib
Not true. I run uBlock Origin was just in YouTube without any issues.
@xanathon The current Youtube issues are not related to manifest v3 in any way shape or form. You get the same issue on all browsers, it’s a matter of chance. Take a look into the various browser communities and you will notice no browser is spared.
DoctorG Ambassador
You are joking!
This irish office is a toothless lion, does not act.
Useless to complain.
The only way would be to file a sue against YT. But that will cost thousands of EUR for a person and taking years at court.
@xanathon, an important initiative against these practices, although I doubt that the EU bureaucrats will act against this soon.
Meanwhile I don't have any problems on YT, simply using the Vivaldi adblocker + a userscript that I installed as an extension*. No ads, no nags.
- Download the script in a Folder (Don't delete it)
- Open the Extensions page in Developer mode (Ctrl+Shift+E)
- Drag the script on the Extension page to install it
Done, no more nags or blocking in YT
https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/477725-youtube-iframe-adblocker
In other browsers you must install first the Violent, Tamper- or Greasymonkey extension to add the script.
@Catweazle I had already tried that script a few days ago, did not help at all.
Do you even know what you are talking about? They raised immense fines in the last few weeeks and months and they actually got Facebook to do something very stupid in trying to implement a monthly fee. It takes some time for them to act and it sometimes takes direct orders from the EU commission, but actually things happen. And the complaint I talk about is to the EU, not the Irish privacy office. So you may want to reread what I wrote and you also may want to inform yourself about EU and Irish privacy practices of the last months.
@mib3berlin Thank you, that blog post is exactly what I was looking for and it confirms my thoughts that the Vivaldi devs would not cave in to Google's shit.
@luetage You are wrong. And read the linked Vivaldi dev blogpost about Manifest V3 above. The fact alone that uBlock Origin reliably blocks Youtube ads in Firefox Windows but not Vivaldi Windows says a lot.
-
Good for you, I have Vivaldi on 3 computers (all Windows) and on two of them in 2 parallel profiles and Youtube stopped working in all of them when uBlock Origin is active.
@xanathon Just as another point to help prove Manifest V3 isn't the cause of what is going on with YouTube,
uBlock Originis still using Manifest V2.
@nomadic uBO "Lite" is v3 of course. Would be interesting to know people's experience with it.
From a very quick test here, at least it seem to block ads on YT. Just setting filtering to Optimal and selecting most of the available lists. Apparently lists can't be added.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/ublock-origin-lite/ddkjiahejlhfcafbddmgiahcphecmpfh
You seem to have issues OOPs I meant issues with the truth.
Streptococcus
I now have the developer version of uBlock Origin in Vivaldi, and I just watched YouTube videos with no problem. I also have the github anti-adblock killer script installed in Violentmonkey. I added a lot of Google ad server and analytics domains to my personal blocklist in uBlock.