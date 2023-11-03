BUG: Change zoom for a tab, all other related tabs also get changed...
There is a new bug in which when we change zoom for a tab, all other related tabs also get changed. Example, go to...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ice
On the globe logo at the top, right click and "open image in new tab". Change the zoom for the image then go back to the previous tab, and you will see the zoom is changed there too. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-101360]
@TsunamiZ Bug closed; is confirmed duplicate of
VB-100673 "[Regression] Zoom per tab is broken" - confirmed, dev is working on a fix.
DoctorG Ambassador
@TsunamiZ You should ask first if your issue is reproducible and then report as a bug. If not, you risk a closed and unconfirmed bug.
i'm already on the latest version 6.4.3160.41, and the bug is reproducible by me and possibly other people. make sure you test on the wikipedia globe logo image.
it also happens on other sites, such as...
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/
i think it is the same bug as linked above by @TbGbe. maybe fixing that should also fix this.
@TsunamiZ said in BUG: Change zoom for a tab, all other related tabs also get changed...:
i'm already on the latest version 6.4.3160.41, and the bug is reproducible by me and possibly other people.
And the issue where the zoom bleeded into tabs of same domain is known and confirmed.
my bug report is correct, and it said to test on the globe logo at the top. if you tested on the article photo of the ice instead, it won't do it.
@TsunamiZ You are so true!
See my previous answers, i edited.
Please forgive, that was my fault.
sure, and thanks for the info.