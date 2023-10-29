Bug Report: Pages under the same domain now share the same zoom level
-
Hello Vivaldi team (if you are here)
I just wanna let you guys know that I'm seeing a bug here.
I used to be able to adjust different zoom level for each tab regardless of its domain address.
So if I try to set different zoom levels for two tabs that belong to Google, they would still remain in different level, say one at 40% and the other at 80%.
However, when I checked this morning, all tabs that belong to the same domain, now share the same zoom level, so I cannot customize zoom level for each tab.
Can you please investigate this issue and fix the bug?
Thanks
-
@mushjoon See Settings, Webpages:Use Tab Zoom
That will let you manually alter the zoom level of each tab. When it is disabled, tabs from the same domain should zoom in sync.
I think there is a known issue with that behaviour.
-
Unfortunately, I already ticked the Use Tab Zoom checkbox but I cannot retain unique zoom level for each tab.
Thanks for the suggestion though.
Hopefully, this issue will get addressed quickly by the Vivaldi support team....
-
Looking at the internal zoom page, it seems they now are supposed to follow site, not the single tab
chrome://settings/content/zoomLevels
@Pesala I think is the opposite.
ON = unique zoom level; OFF = one zoom level per site.
Or at least is how it always worked to me
-
sshauthsock
It seems "Use Tab Zoom" feature is broken.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@sshauthsock No, it still works for tabs of different domains.
@Hadden89 said in Bug Report: Pages under the same domain now share the same zoom level:
ON = unique zoom level; OFF = one zoom level per site.
- On = New Tab uses default tab zoom. Zooming on one tab does not affect zoom on other tabs of the same domain
- Off = Each website remembers its last used zoom level. Zooming on that site changes the zoom level for the next time a tab is opened on that site, and records it in
chrome://settings/content/zoomlevelswhich is a potential privacy risk.
-
what about tabs of same domain, i need tabs of same domain at different zoom level in different tabs
-
@kunarmodi That is currently broken due to a bug, or perhaps an intentional change.
-
@Pesala intentional change?, you mean they want more people to join vivaldi forum so that their worth grows exponentially.
-
@kunarmodi Typically, a domain uses the same font sizes throughout. If a user has impaired vision, he or she will want to zoom the same amount on every page of the site.
Some websites use large, legible fonts; others do not. Those with 20/20 vision may want to zoom out to show more text in a small viewport like a mobile device.