Hello Vivaldi team (if you are here)

I just wanna let you guys know that I'm seeing a bug here.

I used to be able to adjust different zoom level for each tab regardless of its domain address.

So if I try to set different zoom levels for two tabs that belong to Google, they would still remain in different level, say one at 40% and the other at 80%.

However, when I checked this morning, all tabs that belong to the same domain, now share the same zoom level, so I cannot customize zoom level for each tab.

Can you please investigate this issue and fix the bug?

Thanks