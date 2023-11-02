@Kerampf Images show fine in Gmail here for me.

Images in Gmail are loaded from googleusercontent.com so make sure you're not blocking that domain by extension or otherwise (blocklist, hosts file etc).

Make sure you have not turned off images completely in the browser:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/status-bar/

Although in that case, images would not show anywhere.

Make sure you have actually set Gmail to display images from that sender.

Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/