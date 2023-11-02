Images don't display in Gmail
Hi, images in Gmail aren't displaying in Vivaldi (they do in other browsers). The problem has actually been developing incrementally, and for a while they displayed if I did a refresh. Images display if I use a private window, and if I open the email through "View in your browser" (when the email offers that option, not if I select the new window option in Gmail). I tried clearing cache, but no luck. I'm on Vivaldi 6.4.3160.41.
@Kerampf Images show fine in Gmail here for me.
Images in Gmail are loaded from
googleusercontent.comso make sure you're not blocking that domain by extension or otherwise (blocklist, hosts file etc).
Make sure you have not turned off images completely in the browser:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/status-bar/
Although in that case, images would not show anywhere.
Make sure you have actually set Gmail to display images from that sender.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Well, for the first time in 20+ years, it was an extension causing the trouble. The extension is Pixelblock, which blocks tracking -- but interestingly, the fork Pixelblock 2 works fine. Neither of them seems to have been updated recently, so maybe something in the recent versions of Vivaldi broke Pixelblock within Gmail. In any case I'll stop using that extension. Problem solved!
@Kerampf said in Images don't display in Gmail:
Well, for the first time in 20+ years, it was an extension causing the trouble.
Then you clearly have not been much around this forum, where I'd say 99% of user problems are caused by all the random bloody extensions users for some reason choose to install ...
Glad it works for you now