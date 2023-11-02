@barth said in "Protected content" cannot be played on netflix!:

"Widevine Content Decryption Module - Version: 0.0.0.0

Status - Update Error"

By clicking the Search for update button, it shows that it is ready to download, but cannot update.

This may be the problem, but how can I help with this?

Yes, this is the problem. You can't play protected content without Widewine.

If the update process fails, there is something wrong on your system. Something on your system is blocking your download of this critical component and you need to figure out what.

Check if the Widewine folder is present on your system:

c:\Users\<user>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\WidevineCdm

Are you able to update any other components in Vivaldi from the Components page?

Try the update and check the version in Brave:

brave://components/

Make sure of course Widewine is enabled in Brave under:

brave://settings/extensions

I also posted the troubleshooting steps before, please finish all the steps, this is important, I cannot help before you finish what's asked.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/