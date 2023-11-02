"Protected content" cannot be played on netflix!
Please help me to solve the error shown here, thank you.
Image text:
Sorry for the interruption.
Go to chrome://settings/content/protectedContent and make sure "Sites can play protected content" is checked.
Netflix main page
More information
Error code: M7701-1003
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) (64 bit)
Check 5f5f4f3f77914abe3f457c711cf1ebf00d5681ff
OS Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044. 3086)
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.17
User agent Mozilla/5.0 ( Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command line "C:\Users\barth\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag- switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
@barth Please use English in the forum. I have translated your post using Google Translate and Lens.
I don't have a Netflix account so I can't help much. I have heard Vivaldi has problems with Netflix and others like Amazon Prime.
Make sure you visit the url mentioned:
chrome://settings/content/protectedContent
And check that sites are allowed to play protected content.
Make sure also to visit:
vivaldi://components
And click update on Widevine Content Decryption Module. Version should be 4.10.2710.0 currently. Restart browser after component update.
Please also try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Pesala Ambassador
@barth Sorry, but we don't yet have a subforum for Hungarian users. Please use English here. If you switch your UI temporarily to English, you can provide a screenshot in English too.
"Protected Content" cannot be downloaded from netflix!
please help resolve the error shown here, thank you.
It seems obvious to me that Netflix does not let you download copyrighted content. So, not an issue with Vivaldi browser.
Have you tried with Chrome or Firefox.
Thanks for trying to help Pathduck!
Everything was working fine until now, now it started behaving like this.
What you suggested:
mentioned: chrome://settings/content/protectedContent
all right here.
But here
vivaldi://components
"Widevine Content Decryption Module - Version: 0.0.0.0
Status - Update Error"
By clicking the Search for update button, it shows that it is ready to download, but cannot update.
This may be the problem, but how can I help with this?
In the meantime, I tested it on the Brave browser and everything works there.
Pesala, thank you for your reply, but I just wanted to watch a movie online, not download it.
@barth said in "Protected content" cannot be played on netflix!:
"Widevine Content Decryption Module - Version: 0.0.0.0
Status - Update Error"
By clicking the Search for update button, it shows that it is ready to download, but cannot update.
This may be the problem, but how can I help with this?
Yes, this is the problem. You can't play protected content without Widewine.
If the update process fails, there is something wrong on your system. Something on your system is blocking your download of this critical component and you need to figure out what.
Check if the Widewine folder is present on your system:
c:\Users\<user>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\WidevineCdm
Are you able to update any other components in Vivaldi from the Components page?
Try the update and check the version in Brave:
brave://components/
Make sure of course Widewine is enabled in Brave under:
brave://settings/extensions
I also posted the troubleshooting steps before, please finish all the steps, this is important, I cannot help before you finish what's asked.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Thanks for the incredibly quick reply, I'll continue…
everything else was "updated" except this
the folder c:\Users<user>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\WidevineCdm exists and there is also a folder named 4.10.2710.0 with the date 10.20.2023.
I will try to install it again
@Pathduck
I don't like something about vivaldi, it uses a lot of cpu resources when opening it (45-70%), the machine noticeably slows down, even after reinstallation. netflix doesn't work in the same way. In Brave, all modules can be updated and netflix also works.
mib3berlin
@barth
Hi, I canceld my Netflix account last month so i cant help here.
I checked CPU usage at start and it take about 20% CPU for two seconds, clean profile with one tab.
This was after a reboot, if I restart Vivaldi it takes 1 second.
If you use many tabs/panels Vivaldi have to reload all tabs if "Lazy Load Restored Tabs" is disabled.
Once I start a session with 700 tabs and take 15 minutes and use all of my 16 GB Ram.
The system was unusable during this time.
Cheers, mib
Thanks to everyone who tried to help me, but only reinstalling solved it.