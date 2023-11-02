Displaying Cookies
One way to display cookies is vivaldi://settings/privacy/ and selecting the "Show Saved Cookies" button.
For me, this shows 52 cookie entries currently.
Another way I have done it in the past is by entering "chrome://settings/content/all" on the address bar.
With the current version of Vivaldi (v6.4.3160.34), this no longer works. There is nothing at all displayed.
Shouldn't it still work the same way?
DoctorG Ambassador
@AllanH said in Displaying Cookies:
chrome://settings/content/all
That internal page is broken, a known and unfixed bug.
Thanks for the information.
DoctorG Ambassador
@AllanH You are welcome.