Bookmarks just disappeared on Bookmarks Bar
I have a series of bookmarks on my bookmarks bar that I use daily, mostly news sites. About five minutes ago, the whole folder just disappeared into thin air. I did nothing to it, in fact was on one of the sites, and suddenly the whole thing was replaced by one site that was, in fact, the next site I was about to go to. I couldn't get back to the normal list of bookmarks. I tried quitting and reopening Vivaldi, but it's just GONE. What happened, and what do I do, short of manually replacing every single bookmark?
stilgarwolf
@Jilly43 Are the bookmarks still visible under
vivaldi://bookmarks/?
The bookmark bar folder might have somehow been changed to another somehow. If that is the case, you can select the folder with your bookmark bar items on the
vivaldi://bookmarks/page and then check the
Bookmark Baroption in the right pane.