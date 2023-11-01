I manage to somehow make browser work:

(If you have some workspaces create a session and restore it after this so you will not lose those tabs! )

1 Go to vivaldi://about/

2 Go to the "profile path" and make a backup of it - Mine was "/Users/.../Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default"

3 Close vivaldi

4 Delete the whole Vivaldi folder "/Users/.../Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/"

5 Open vivaldi again and make baasi configs (tabs, theme, etc)

6 Close vivaldi

7 Copy the backed folder in the newly cretaed Vivaldi Folder

8 Start again and most of your information will appear (history, tabs, sessions, vivaldi account)

This process helped me to see my tab names again but made me lose all my workspaces! No problem bc i already lose all tabs in them yesterday (hurray ? )

Update: I recovered my tabs from a saved session check this discussion

you go to your recycle bin you will find the session you want to restore in the deleted Vivaldi folder, just try different sessions!