Let me start by saying i need notes and tasks to work properly.

The notes should have tasks and reminders capability and there should be a way to sync them in mobile.

I've been told aCalendar+ is the way to go... Well, i can't use it.

While Notes in Vivaldi for Desktop lags and misses a few features, Notes in Vivaldi for mobile is unusable. Try to search something and it stalls. Vivaldi needs to make a separate Notes/Tasks app for mobile that works. Even make one separate app for Notes/Tasks for desktop.

There's no point in having features that do not work properly.

There is no way to use these features at the moment. And i would definitely use it everyday to organize my life.

Here are my expectations of what a proper Note-taking + Tasks + Reminders should be like, for future reference.

Inline files (docs and media) - Partially done, works for images.

- Partially done, works for images. Recurring inline reminders/Tasks in Notes - Missing

- Missing Proper Web-clipper - Can only take screenshots

- Can only take screenshots Table creation for notes - Can copy tables, but there's no button for it.

- Can copy tables, but there's no button for it. Syncing with mobile - Notes ok ; No Tasks/Reminders

- Notes ok ; No Tasks/Reminders Separate mobile app to prevent system hogging and improve usability - Missing

If... tasks remains in Vivaldi browser, the browser should be able to run in background (like Edge and Chrome already do). There is no point to set reminders if you won't be reminded if the app is closed. And btw, this goes for Mail and RSS too. These features are fantastic in Vivaldi and we need reminders when the browser is closed.

The rest of the already implemented features are great, like folder organization for notes, location and url, recurring reminders and so on.

So... This would be perfect and it looks 'simple' enough, but there's no app that offers this in a simple, light and usable interface. After studying this for months, I found this is what people look for in note taking / reminder apps. This allows you to create a so called 'second brain' and make yourself organized. Joplin does this to some extent but needs Plugins that do not work on mobile, or the sync is not easy or free to setup, like Obsidian and the likes.

Todo lists like Microsoft Todo or Google Tasks are not good for notes. OneNote is cumbersome. Google Keep is not 'visual' enough to organize large sets of notes. Calendars are just not practical for note-taking also.

Anytype is becoming fantastic but doesn't have reminders (although is one if not the most requested feature). Also, if all you want is to take notes and set reminders, there's no need for an app that takes 10 seconds to load.

Notion... almost everything works great, much like Anytype, but recurring reminders are a nightmare to setup, you need third-party APIs, etc.

There are apps that offer similar features, but most lack some features. I also see notes as very private information, so it's very important to have a company we can trust to give us these features. That company is Vivaldi.

So... that's about it. I have tons of ideas for this. If i can help in any way, let me know... If this doesn't happen, i see myself forced to develop it myself If only i had the time...