Hi,

It has happened twice now that old_vivaldi.exe suddenly gets marked as a virus by my company's virus scanner SentinelOne Agent. Last time this happened when I opened an internal, trusted Excel sheet. The procedure by the SentinelOne agent is it blocks my internet access. For some reason also all my Office apps get removed and I have to reinstall them afterwards.

I have asked IT support for screens and reports, I have blurred some parts. If you need the uncensored parts, tell me how to send them to you.

They also sent me the kill reports and quarantine reports (csv files). I can also send them to you if needed.

Is it safe to remove this file, or are some changes needed?