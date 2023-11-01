old_vivaldi.exe marked as virus by SentinelOne agent
dannymestriner
Hi,
It has happened twice now that old_vivaldi.exe suddenly gets marked as a virus by my company's virus scanner SentinelOne Agent. Last time this happened when I opened an internal, trusted Excel sheet. The procedure by the SentinelOne agent is it blocks my internet access. For some reason also all my Office apps get removed and I have to reinstall them afterwards.
I have asked IT support for screens and reports, I have blurred some parts. If you need the uncensored parts, tell me how to send them to you.
They also sent me the kill reports and quarantine reports (csv files). I can also send them to you if needed.
Is it safe to remove this file, or are some changes needed?
DoctorG Ambassador
@dannymestriner You see that such "Behavioural AI" can create false positives.
If your Vivaldi is already updated to 6.4.3160.34 you can ignore the alert and remove the old_vivaldi.exe file.
Also tell your supervisor that your AV is borked and needs getting report of false positives so they'll probably fix the signatures.
Send the exe file to https://www.virustotal.com and show them the result, you'll probably see that most if not all AV tell that it's safe