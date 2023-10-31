VSR (NVIDIA RTX SuperRes) breaks when switching tab in same window as video
Vivaldi supports VSR (NVIDIA RTX SuperRes) and it works, but when you switch to a different tab in the same window the VSR stops working on the tab you switched away from. Only way to get VSR to work again is to open a new tab and open the video there fresh. In chrome and in Edge (as confirmed by this user as well https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/706339) VSR will continue working when switching tabs is the same window and I would expect Vivaldi to do the same.