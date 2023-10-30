Vivaldia Game No2
I am on vivaldi browser for PC and I got this message.
Your browser does not support graphics API "WebGL 2" which is required for this content.
It feels occurd
@Zoitsa WebGLis the version that is played in the browser. If you can't use the web version, you could create a steam account and play it (it is free on steam).
If you are using remote desktop or a similar server, WebGL may be disabled.
If you are using the latest version of vivaldi on a modern desktop PC it should support WebGL. What is your operating system / vivaldi version?
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3570)
I wanted to check it only on my vivaldi browser.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Zoitsa Strange, even my old low-end NVidia GT 710 can WebGL.
What GPU do you have?
Can you please check page
vivaldi://gpuand tell about what is shown for "Graphics Feature Status".