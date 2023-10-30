Windows Hello enable question not visible
Hi,
Recently Vivaldi added a feature to use Windows Hello before fill password.
.![windows hello image]( image url)
This is a notable feature but the question about enabling it or is totally not visible.
The pop-up window is small and content for it is too big. Windows cannot be resized.
DoctorG Ambassador
@fasolens said in Windows Hello enable question not visible:
Recently Vivaldi added a feature to use Windows Hello
No, was not added by Vivaldi. Seems its Chromium 188 core gt it after a Windows Update.
Perhaps this helps: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/706376
DoctorG Ambassador
@fasolens Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker for investigation. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Reported by issue tracker.
DoctorG Ambassador
@fasolens VB-101206 "Windows Hello enable question not visible" -Confirmed, devs working on a fix.