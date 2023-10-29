Video doesn't automatically play when I open page in new tab?
-
Hi, uh this is probably a very minuscule problem, but I had to reinstall everything from scratch including Vivaldi. And for some reason, this time installing it, videos won't immediately play when I open the new tab they're in and I have to manually click play on them, which totally wasn't a thing I had to do before.
I tried looking for all the settings related to video playback and things related to it loading but couldn't find anything that could probably have changed things. I tried doing the same thing on other browsers but they had no problems and immediately played the videos as I opened the tab they're in, only Vivaldi has this problem.
Anyone have any idea what to do?
-
Maybe, "Settings/Privacy - Default Permissions"
Or site specific (click "padlock" in address bar when you open the site)
-
@TbGbe More likely per site (padlock). It seems the chromium page (for all sites) hasn't the option for autoplay anymore...
-
@TbGbe
Nope, didn't worked. Autoplay is already allowed by default but it still isn't automatically playing
-
@Fdeel may we ask the site? Will help further troubleshootings
-
@Hadden89 It's Youtube. I tried it on other sites, and from what I found, Twitch clips has the same problem (I think) but their live streams doesn't, then I tried it on some other sites and theirs is fine
-
@Fdeel Have you already tried to remove google cookies? Some time ago, YT used to have a builtin autoplay blocker feature, so it still might saved in the site settings. Also some extensions and even the adblockers might block the autoplay...
-
@Hadden89 No I tried and it didn't work. It's also a fresh reinstall so I doubt there are that much cookies that affect the stuff. Neither did turning off the adblockers