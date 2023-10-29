Hi, uh this is probably a very minuscule problem, but I had to reinstall everything from scratch including Vivaldi. And for some reason, this time installing it, videos won't immediately play when I open the new tab they're in and I have to manually click play on them, which totally wasn't a thing I had to do before.

I tried looking for all the settings related to video playback and things related to it loading but couldn't find anything that could probably have changed things. I tried doing the same thing on other browsers but they had no problems and immediately played the videos as I opened the tab they're in, only Vivaldi has this problem.

Anyone have any idea what to do?