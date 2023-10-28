Favicon dark/light mode issue
There is a problem with some favicons, like for example github and icones.js.org.
In Firefox when I change mode these icons change in color. They are black in light mode and white in dark mode. For some reason this doesn't work in Vivaldi, making some icons illegible in one of the modes. Is there some setting responsible for that or is it just some fancy feature of Firefox?
OakdaleFTL
@duchsuvaa Works for me, in Catalina...
my question is about favicons... bookmarks...
OakdaleFTL
@duchsuvaa Perhaps you could post a screenshot of the issue?