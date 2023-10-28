Youtube not working after latest Vivaldi update
-
Hi! My youtube looks like this when I open a video in any way other than from home page. I disabled all my extensions and the built in adblock is disabled globally, I even added an additional exception for youtube. I usually use uBlock origin with the anti-anti adblock script but as I said, disabling it didn't help. Already cleared cookies and restarted both my browser and pc. Any more ideas?
I'm on vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
@merszy, can't reproduce it, YT works for me. I use the Vivaldi adblocker and a iFrame userscript to hide the adblocker.
Try in a Guest profile to rule out all settings and remains of extensions, also clear all serviceworkers.
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals
-
@Catweazle, thanks for answering :)) how do you open a guest profile? I don't have the head icon in my top right corner as mentioned in a guide I found
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@merszy When you hid the Avatar icon button in address bar, this is the only way:
Hit F2 to get Quick Command popup
Type Guest
Select the entry
Hit Return key.
-
I have the same issue. But everything works in a guest window.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@merszy @dmitrik Perhaps Youtube dislikes ad/tracker blocker extension or Vivaldi Blocker? Try to disable them for Youtube and hit Ctrl+F5 to reload.
Youtube, at this time, tries to nag users with adblocker detection, that could cause broken display.
-
Other extensions can cause that. So worth checking also them.
-
In any case, while YT gradually becomes more unbearable with all this garbage, I use more and more front-ends, like Piped and Invidious, or stream the videos on the desktop with SMplayer, in all of these you can watch the videos, apart without ads, faster loads and also with better quality.
The other day I saw an article, precisely by a YouTuber, stating that with these measures YT is shooting itself in the foot, which scares away more YouTubers and users, only achieving that adblocker or other measures are used more and more every time by the Cobra Effect*.
*Name given for a case in India, where the government placed a reward for hunting cobras because of a plague of these animals. But this caused people to start raising cobras instead of hunting them, and then sell them to the government for the reward. The result in the end was that the government had to abandon this policy and that there were more cobras than before.