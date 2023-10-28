In any case, while YT gradually becomes more unbearable with all this garbage, I use more and more front-ends, like Piped and Invidious, or stream the videos on the desktop with SMplayer, in all of these you can watch the videos, apart without ads, faster loads and also with better quality.

The other day I saw an article, precisely by a YouTuber, stating that with these measures YT is shooting itself in the foot, which scares away more YouTubers and users, only achieving that adblocker or other measures are used more and more every time by the Cobra Effect*.

*Name given for a case in India, where the government placed a reward for hunting cobras because of a plague of these animals. But this caused people to start raising cobras instead of hunting them, and then sell them to the government for the reward. The result in the end was that the government had to abandon this policy and that there were more cobras than before.