Faster access to Unread mail (less clicks)
Hey, i may be missing something, and it's kind of nitpicky but how to access Unread mail folder faster? There are two use cases regarding to mail i encounter a lot:
I want to manually look into mail folders:
I have to click on side panel from bookmarks (my default, the most used tab) to mail tab and then click once again on Unread, which in turn opens new mail browser tab to get to unread emails.
I'm doing another stuff, new email notification pop-ups in the right bottom corner of my Windows desktop and I'm interested so I'll click it:
That will in turn opens new browser tab with that email, but it's not full email tab with email folders on the left, to get to that i have to do all steps from point (1), which opens another tab with emails, so now i have two full browser tabs for email... You may ask why to open email tab from point (1) in the first place, well, I like to organize my emails and mark them as read / archive them, move them to folder or things like that, to get that Zero Inbox experience.
Ok my point is, is there some kind of setting that i could switch, to get consistent email experience over those two use cases? Ideally, no matter if I click on Mail icon on panel or incoming email notification I would like to get:
- new browser tab with full email UI on the side
- Unread folder already selected
- ...and if I did click on that notification select that email as well
Pesala Ambassador
@NonSuch One method would be:
- Pin the mail tab with Received as the default folder. This includes all messages except those that have been sent.
- Use a shortcut to Switch to Tab 1 (assuming that the mail tab is the first pinned tab).
- Disable the Read button if you want to view Unread messages
You may prefer to keep Unread as your default mail folder. I have messages set to be marked on read on looking at them.
@Pesala That's creative solution but tabbed pin won't show panel tab with mail folders and i believe that email notification click won't open in that pinned tab but create another tab with that email alone.
Pesala Ambassador
@NonSuch After opening a received message in a new tab, use a shortcut to open the mail panel.