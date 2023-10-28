How to troubleshoot the CPU hogging
Right after start, Vivaldi consumes about 8% CPU power.
this is insane on a 20-core CPU
OS task-manager:
Vivaldi task-manager:
and
Nor do I understand how to get Vivaldi's task manager to be usable for anything - I mean, it does not reveal any details.
Disabling extensions does not seem to change anything.
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 759d32c84120776d07d7e1c9b9a4162f045ce550
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.16
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=gnome-shell/Vivaldi/8982-1-Loke_TIME114161 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/andre/.config/vivaldi/Default
Variations Seed Type Null
@Ankep How many tabs do you have when you start startup with last session and how many workspaces?
Do you use VIvaldi Mail client?
You might try to reinstall extensions?
I disabled all extensions, and it does not change anything - so I have no reason to think reinstalling them will help(?)
I have no workspaces. - two windows with 35 and 23 tabs, it is important to mention that they are not loaded until I click them.
- and all the testing is based on numbers "a while after starting the browser"
I am not using Vivaldi mail
AHA! - the bug is linked to using a RSS feed.
Very recently, I added a RSS feed to Vivaldi - just to see how it worked with RSS.
Now : unchecking the "Enable mail, calendar, and feeds" (and restarting browser) - fixes the issue.
@Ankep Ah, you found the culprit. Good!
I forgot the Vivaldi Feed feature, but in forum we had some users telling that some feeds cause this.
Can you tell which feed this was and report to Vivaldi bug tracker? Would be good for developers to analyse the high resource usage in feed client.
⇒ Report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
done. VB-101145
@Ankep I tested the feed now on a Debian 12 / VirtualBox VM (2-Core CPU, 3.6 Ghz).
I get 2-5% CPU usage.
I try to ask a Vivaldi Linux dev whats on with your case.
Please keep in mind that mine was kind of stuck at about 8% among two processes, a bit more than one core at 100%., Also - I did not troubleshoot for details - like removing this (only) rss feed.
Once I unchecked the checbox, the new normal was 0.2% for one of the vivaldi-bin and the extensions were even less.
I think there should be some internal features that would catch and tell about CPU hogs. This is a killer for laptops.
@Ankep said in How to troubleshoot the CPU hogging:
mine was kind of stuck at about 8% among two processes, a bit more than one core at 100%
//EDIT: I updated bug tracker entry with information about hogging on one core!
Oh, 100% on one core; then my thoughts were wrong. Sorry.
I never experienced such consumption for one ore more cores. I have a PC with 4-core older Intel and never got this.
What i experienced for 6.2 Stable on the past was 30-40% CPU on one core with Vivaldi Mail, but sch disappeared after some update months ago.