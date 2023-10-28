Can't fullscreen on split screen
Hey,
since last update, I can't fully fullscreen on a split screen (two Twitch tabs on one screen).
Fullscreen don't "override" the 2 tabs on 1 like it worked before.
Any tips or it ?
Thanks
Pesala Ambassador
@Skuhll That is a neat new feature that I had not noticed before you mention it. With tiled tabs, the UI hides, but both tiled tabs remain visible.
I didn't know about this feature either. Just tried it, with visible sidebar. With F6 I have dissolved the tiles. The sidebar shrank to half width. Not tragic, but undesirable.
@Skuhll I have the very same problem on a 'triple' screen of videos with or without UI. At least the layout size and config is now, again, being remembered and restored. This new issue is an unexpected bummer.
Pesala Ambassador
It is rather odd that the other tile becomes blank if the video is set to fullscreen mode, but it is still useful to watch a tiled video that is just full width, while reading another page, and without any extra clutter.
@Pesala Certainly that is a useful example. Some video players have a theatre (full width) setting, ie YouTube and many streamers, which work fine within their tile, but this is obviously not the same as fullscreen.