Side-by-Side Configuration error, missing Assembly files
-
ZagadkaVolya
Getting Side-by-Side Config error. Went through the debug steps, but I am having difficulty finding the Common Control packages that may need to be reinstalled via sxstrace.
(background: After windows update Vivaldi started throwing the side by side config error. Can't uninstall (same error), can't reinstall ("installation failed due to unspecified error"). Tried windows update rollback and new update. SFC found no errors.
Windows\assembly\GAC_64 and other folders do not exist, so I imagine that is an issue.
Anyone familiar? Have to leave for work and bleh.
Or maybe it is just time for a reload lol.
================= Begin Activation Context Generation. Input Parameter: Flags = 0 ProcessorArchitecture = AMD64 CultureFallBacks = en-US;en ManifestPath = C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe AssemblyDirectory = C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\ Application Config File = ----------------- INFO: Parsing Manifest File C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe. INFO: Manifest Definition Identity is (null). INFO: Reference: Microsoft.Windows.Common-Controls,language="*",processorArchitecture="*",publicKeyToken="6595b64144ccf1df",type="win32",version="6.0.0.0" INFO: Reference: 6.2.3105.58,language="*",type="win32",version="6.2.3105.58" INFO: Resolving reference Microsoft.Windows.Common-Controls,language="*",processorArchitecture="*",publicKeyToken="6595b64144ccf1df",type="win32",version="6.0.0.0". INFO: Resolving reference for ProcessorArchitecture AMD64. INFO: Resolving reference for culture en-US. INFO: Applying Binding Policy. INFO: No publisher policy found. INFO: No binding policy redirect found. INFO: Begin assembly probing. INFO: Did not find the assembly in WinSxS. INFO: Attempt to probe manifest at C:\Windows\assembly\GAC_64\Microsoft.Windows.Common-Controls\6.0.0.0_en-US_6595b64144ccf1df\Microsoft.Windows.Common-Controls.DLL. INFO: Did not find manifest for culture en-US. INFO: End assembly probing. INFO: Resolving reference for culture en. INFO: Applying Binding Policy. INFO: No publisher policy found. INFO: No binding policy redirect found. INFO: Begin assembly probing. INFO: Did not find the assembly in WinSxS. INFO: Attempt to probe manifest at C:\Windows\assembly\GAC_64\Microsoft.Windows.Common-Controls\6.0.0.0_en_6595b64144ccf1df\Microsoft.Windows.Common-Controls.DLL. INFO: Did not find manifest for culture en. INFO: End assembly probing. INFO: Resolving reference for culture Neutral. INFO: Applying Binding Policy. INFO: Auto Servicing Policy redirected assembly version. INFO: Post policy assembly identity is Microsoft.Windows.Common-Controls,processorArchitecture="AMD64",publicKeyToken="6595b64144ccf1df",type="win32",version="6.0.19041.3570". INFO: Begin assembly probing. INFO: Attempt to probe manifest at C:\Windows\WinSxS\manifests\amd64_microsoft.windows.common-controls_6595b64144ccf1df_6.0.19041.3570_none_60bb2a3971f3e41a.manifest. INFO: Manifest found at C:\Windows\WinSxS\manifests\amd64_microsoft.windows.common-controls_6595b64144ccf1df_6.0.19041.3570_none_60bb2a3971f3e41a.manifest. INFO: End assembly probing. INFO: Resolving reference Microsoft.Windows.Common-Controls.mui,language="*",processorArchitecture="AMD64",publicKeyToken="6595b64144ccf1df",type="win32",version="6.0.19041.3570". INFO: Resolving reference for ProcessorArchitecture AMD64. INFO: Resolving reference for culture en-US. INFO: Applying Binding Policy. INFO: No publisher policy found. INFO: No binding policy redirect found. INFO: Begin assembly probing. INFO: Did not find the assembly in WinSxS. INFO: Attempt to probe manifest at C:\Windows\assembly\GAC_64\Microsoft.Windows.Common-Controls.mui\6.0.19041.3570_en-US_6595b64144ccf1df\Microsoft.Windows.Common-Controls.mui.DLL. INFO: Did not find manifest for culture en-US. INFO: End assembly probing. INFO: Resolving reference for culture en. INFO: Applying Binding Policy. INFO: No publisher policy found. INFO: No binding policy redirect found. INFO: Begin assembly probing. INFO: Did not find the assembly in WinSxS. INFO: Attempt to probe manifest at C:\Windows\assembly\GAC_64\Microsoft.Windows.Common-Controls.mui\6.0.19041.3570_en_6595b64144ccf1df\Microsoft.Windows.Common-Controls.mui.DLL. INFO: Did not find manifest for culture en. INFO: End assembly probing. INFO: Resolving reference 6.2.3105.58,language="*",type="win32",version="6.2.3105.58". INFO: Resolving reference for ProcessorArchitecture 6.2.3105.58,language="*",type="win32",version="6.2.3105.58". INFO: Resolving reference for culture en-US. INFO: Applying Binding Policy. INFO: No binding policy redirect found. INFO: Begin assembly probing. INFO: Did not find the assembly in WinSxS. INFO: Did not find manifest for culture en-US. INFO: End assembly probing. INFO: Resolving reference for culture en. INFO: Applying Binding Policy. INFO: No binding policy redirect found. INFO: Begin assembly probing. INFO: Did not find the assembly in WinSxS. INFO: Did not find manifest for culture en. INFO: End assembly probing. INFO: Resolving reference for culture Neutral. INFO: Applying Binding Policy. INFO: No binding policy redirect found. INFO: Begin assembly probing. INFO: Did not find the assembly in WinSxS. INFO: Attempt to probe manifest at C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\6.2.3105.58.DLL. INFO: Attempt to probe manifest at C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\6.2.3105.58.MANIFEST. INFO: Attempt to probe manifest at C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\6.2.3105.58\6.2.3105.58.DLL. INFO: Attempt to probe manifest at C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\6.2.3105.58\6.2.3105.58.MANIFEST. INFO: Did not find manifest for culture Neutral. INFO: End assembly probing. ERROR: Cannot resolve reference 6.2.3105.58,language="*",type="win32",version="6.2.3105.58". ERROR: Activation Context generation failed. End Activation Context Generation.
-
I have the same problem. I haven't investigated as far, but I have the same symptoms. Personally, this "side-by-side" message made me think of tab juxtaposition (I closed the browser with a juxtaposition between 2 tabs). But in the end, it seems to be a message for IT people... nothing to do with that.