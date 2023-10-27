Youtube PiP not working on external monitor
-
Hello everyone,
I use an external screen most of the time. (Laptop's lid is closed.)
Clicking on the PiP icon blackens the video frame and that's it. Interestingly, hovering on the Vivaldi's icon on the taskbar pops up two instances one of which is a working video, but clicking on it doesn't work... So, any help would be appreciated... Thanks...
System:
Vivaldi. 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 22H2
OS build 22621.2428
Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22674.1000.0
-
pauloaguia Translator
My feeling is that the window is being rendered outside of the active screen.
Try right clicking the thumbnail of the window in the task bar to bring up the context menu, select Move and then press one of the cursor keys on your keyboard and move the mouse around - the window should now be moving along with your mouse. You can click anywhere to drop it.