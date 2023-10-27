"Open in other browser"-extention?
atchoprosit
Does this exist? Can't find any.
Need to open youtube in other browser, (I get the popup even with ublock disabled in vivaldi, and will not do more fault handling than that for youtubes sake, so rather watch it with ublock in other browser, with ublock enabled it's no popup but unplayable.
But I'm NOT ready to give up my magnificent Vivaldi setup just because youtube doesn't work. Not yet at least.
Browsing youtube is okay to do in other browser, but so often someone links to a youtube video from other sites, it's those I want to right-click and open in other browser, or even better if they automatically open in other browser with normal left click.
@atchoprosit I don't know of any extension to do this. There is a request for this if you want to vote for it: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/58911/setting-to-open-link-image-or-video-in-another-app
https://webextension.org/listing/open-in.html
Tried some years ago and worked.
barbudo2005
You don't have to switch to another browser to watch YouTube. Look at these posts:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91036/youtube-trialling-new-ad-blocking/114
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91036/youtube-trialling-new-ad-blocking/124
wintercoast
@atchoprosit Over in the Brave forums they were saying that YouTube anti-adblock is only active when you're logged into YT. I've not tried that yet in Vivaldi but after getting the warning this morning I immediately tried the same video in Brave and it worked (and I wasn't logged in over there).
This doesn't seem to make sense though. I can't imagine Google would overlook that, unless they haven't fully implemented the functionality yet.
An alternative I've just started using is FreeTube, a cross-platform desktop app. It seems good so far.
"FreeTube is a YouTube client for Windows, Mac, and Linux built around using YouTube more privately. You can enjoy your favorite content and creators without your habits being tracked. All of your user data is stored locally and never sent or published to the internet. FreeTube grabs data by scraping the information it needs (with either local methods or by optionally utilizing the Invidious API)."
So you could right-click a link and paste it into FreeTube. You can even subscribe offline to your favourite channels without being logged into Google. You can also open multiple windows.
From the Settings it has lots of customisability.
atchoprosit
@Hadden89 said in "Open in other browser"-extention?:
Wonderful! Worked flawlessly, thanks!
atchoprosit
@barbudo2005 said in "Open in other browser"-extention?:
You don't have to switch to another browser to watch YouTube. Look at these posts:
Thanks, I'll test it for a while. Today everything seems to work again (without script), and tomorrow it might not. I'll try with this script first.
@wintercoast said in "Open in other browser"-extention?:
@atchoprosit Over in the Brave forums they were saying that YouTube anti-adblock is only active when you're logged into YT. I've not tried that yet in Vivaldi but after getting the warning this morning I immediately tried the same video in Brave and it worked (and I wasn't logged in over there).
It's brave I use as the other browser, and it have worked for me even though I'm logged in in the brave browser as well.
Tried freetube but it's just not integrated with all other stuff as I'm used to, you know, someone say something interesting, ctrl+t search-for-that-name or open google maps and look up a place, etc etc. And would also need a "Open with freetube" for Vivaldi for that as well. Copy address and pasting in other program is the main thing I want to get rid off here.
Love the idea with local subscriptions and such. Feels like youtube can break it anytime they want though, like with Vanced and such, and the getting "used to" period is much shorter with just getting a new addon, script, or browser, than a whole new type of program.
I wish this app existed a few years ago when youtube broke the subscribe notifications to force users to follow the algorithm, I hated being "forced" to be told what to see...now I'm addicted to it as I feared.
BTW, for mobile phones, GrayJay seems to be an interesting app, project to connect all video streaming sites, like youtube, dtube, odysee, Bitchute etc on one platform, ignoring their algorithms. That's a great step in removing youtubes near monopoly in user created video streaming.