@atchoprosit Over in the Brave forums they were saying that YouTube anti-adblock is only active when you're logged into YT. I've not tried that yet in Vivaldi but after getting the warning this morning I immediately tried the same video in Brave and it worked (and I wasn't logged in over there).

This doesn't seem to make sense though. I can't imagine Google would overlook that, unless they haven't fully implemented the functionality yet.

An alternative I've just started using is FreeTube, a cross-platform desktop app. It seems good so far.

"FreeTube is a YouTube client for Windows, Mac, and Linux built around using YouTube more privately. You can enjoy your favorite content and creators without your habits being tracked. All of your user data is stored locally and never sent or published to the internet. FreeTube grabs data by scraping the information it needs (with either local methods or by optionally utilizing the Invidious API)."

So you could right-click a link and paste it into FreeTube. You can even subscribe offline to your favourite channels without being logged into Google. You can also open multiple windows.

From the Settings it has lots of customisability.